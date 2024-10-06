Today’s Scripture

Trust GOD from the bottom of your heart; don’t try to figure out everything on your own.

Proverbs 3:5, MSG

Friend, we all face things we don’t understand, things that don’t seem fair, but you have to know that God will not mismanage your life. He will not allow hardships and bad breaks that don’t have any purpose. He doesn’t just sit back and say, “I can’t believe that just happened to you. Too bad.” He’s ordering your steps. Nothing happens without His permission. He’s promised that all things will work together for our good. Sure, there are things we don’t understand, things that don’t make sense. But if you stay in faith, don’t get bitter, and just keep doing the right thing, you’ll see it all come together in time. Today’s Scripture says to simply trust God and don’t try to figure out everything that happens along the way. If you try to figure out all the things that happen that don’t make sense, you’ll get confused and discouraged. Put it in God’s hands. “God, I believe that You have a purpose for this problem. When it all comes together, You will get the glory for it.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are my God and that You are ordering my steps. Thank You that I can be free from trying to figure everything out on my own. I declare that I am in the palms of Your hands, and I am going to trust You from the bottom of my heart. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries