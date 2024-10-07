President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s commitment to delivering development to all corners of Zambia, dismissing attempts by political opponents to divert attention. Speaking to a large crowd upon his arrival at Kasama airport before heading to Nakonde district for the Umutomolo Traditional Ceremony, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of prioritizing tangible progress over political rhetoric.

The President highlighted that while other political figures may seek to regain relevance by criticizing the current administration, his government remains laser-focused on addressing Zambia’s development needs. The Northern Corridor, in particular, has been identified as a key area requiring significant attention, with the President pointing to the failures of past administrations as the root cause of the region’s underdevelopment. He acknowledged that the people of Northern Province, like many other regions, had been left behind in previous years, with insufficient infrastructure and services stunting economic growth.

President Hichilema’s speech underscored the UPND government’s ambitious agenda to correct this historical imbalance. His message was clear: development is not a privilege for a few regions, but a right for all citizens across the country. As he spoke, the crowd at the airport, made up of local residents and political supporters, cheered in agreement, reinforcing the notion that this administration’s promises align with the aspirations of the people.

One of the key initiatives President Hichilema announced was the modernization of the Nakonde Border Post. Nakonde, which serves as a crucial entry point between Zambia and Tanzania, plays an integral role in facilitating trade and the movement of goods between the two countries. By enhancing the efficiency and infrastructure of the border post, the government aims to boost trade not just within Zambia but across the wider region. The Nakonde border has historically been plagued by inefficiencies, leading to delays in the transport of goods, increased costs, and lost opportunities for businesses on both sides. With the planned upgrades, the UPND government hopes to transform Nakonde into a beacon of economic activity.

Beyond improving trade, the President also revealed plans to build a new airport in Nakonde. This development, according to President Hichilema, would have a far-reaching impact on the district’s economy, creating much-needed employment opportunities for local youth. The construction of the airport is expected to attract investment, enhance transportation links, and foster the growth of industries such as tourism, logistics, and services. By connecting Nakonde to other parts of the country and the region more efficiently, the project would help unlock the district’s economic potential and raise the standard of living for its residents.

The government’s focus on Nakonde reflects its broader approach to development, which places an emphasis on infrastructure as a foundation for long-term growth. President Hichilema has frequently mentioned that infrastructure development whether in the form of roads, airports, schools, or hospitals is central to achieving the UPND’s vision for a prosperous Zambia. Such investments not only create immediate jobs but also lay the groundwork for sustainable economic opportunities for future generations.

As the President outlined his plans, it was clear that the UPND administration views these projects as part of a holistic strategy to reduce regional disparities in development. Northern Province, long perceived as lagging behind other regions, will benefit from both the infrastructural developments and the resulting economic activities they bring. However, President Hichilema was quick to remind his audience that these changes will not happen overnight, stressing that the government remains committed to gradual but meaningful progress.

In his final remarks, President Hichilema urged Zambians not to be swayed by detractors but to focus on the positive changes underway. He reassured citizens that the government would remain steadfast in its efforts to develop all regions of the country, ensuring that no area, especially those historically neglected, is left behind. As he departed for Nakonde to celebrate the Umutomolo Traditional Ceremony, his message was one of hope, unity, and the promise of a brighter future for all Zambians.