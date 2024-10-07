President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed the Zambian government’s commitment to upholding culture and national values as essential elements in driving the nation’s development agenda. Speaking at the Umutomolo Traditional Ceremony of the Namwanga people in Nakonde District, Muchinga Province, the President emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and cooperation in achieving sustainable growth.

“We are honored to attend this vibrant event, which beautifully showcases Winamwanga culture—our shared heritage as Zambians. National values must always be upheld to foster a progressive attitude that drives economic growth,” President Hichilema said. He expressed gratitude to Her Royal Highness, Chieftainess Waitwika, for the invitation to officiate at the historic ceremony and acknowledged the solidarity shown by other royal leaders in attendance.

The President praised Nakonde District’s strong agricultural performance during the 2023-2024 farming season, particularly the bumper maize harvest. He encouraged farmers to take advantage of the Food Reserve Agency’s increased maize floor price, which has risen from K280 to K330. Additionally, Hichilema reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting irrigation schemes in Nakonde to boost agricultural production amid the ongoing drought.

The Waitwika Chiefdom holds a significant place in Zambia’s tourism landscape, being home to the historic Zwangendaba gravesite and Mwenzo Mission. These landmarks, deeply rooted in the nation’s history, are key attractions in Muchinga Province, underscoring the region’s potential to contribute to Zambia’s cultural tourism industry. President Hichilema emphasized that traditional ceremonies such as Umutomolo offer opportunities to promote tourism, helping uplift local economies while preserving cultural heritage.

Chieftainess Waitwika, represented by Blackwell Silwenga, praised the government’s efforts in developing the region, including the planned construction of a commercial airport as outlined in the 2025 national budget. She emphasized that the airport would improve the transport sector, enhance revenue collection, and create jobs for the local population. Additionally, she commended the progress on the construction of a new palace for the Chiefdom.

President Hichilema’s attendance marked the first time a sitting president has officiated at the Umutomolo Ceremony in Nakonde since Zambia’s independence, highlighting the government’s dedication to promoting cultural heritage and rural development. He also urged media outlets to continue reporting on the achievements of such ceremonies, reinforcing their role in uniting Zambians.

The President concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to working with traditional leaders to boost tourism, preserve cultural traditions, and promote sustainable development.