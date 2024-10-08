Various stakeholders have welcomed the ZESCO emergency tariff application adjustment, saying it will improve the power utility’s operations to provide a satisfactory service to its consumers.

Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) president Ashu Sagar notes that cost effective tariffs will boost the manufacturing industry whose full operations depend on sustainable power supply.

Speaking during the ZESCO emergency tariff application hearing in Lusaka today, Mr Sagar said the proposed adjustment will accelerate the economic outlook of the country.

He, however, expressed concern on the seven hours of power supply allocated to the manufacturing sector and called for an increase in the number of hours.

Mr Sagar also appealed to ZESCO to stick to the proposed load management timetable in order for the manufacturing industry to plan properly.

Business Coalition task force committee member, Mark O’donnel, called for a 100 percent support of the ZESCO emergency tariff application as it is far less what is trending in the SADC region.

“As a business coalition task force, we are 100 percent in support of ZESCO’s emergency tariff adjustment application, this move will increase power generation which in turn will foster productivity in all areas of the economy,” he said.

Africa Greenco group founder Ana Hajduka said the tariff adjustment application by ZESCO will enable it to stand on its own feet, and that the depreciation of the kwacha against other convertible currencies has severely affected the utility company’s operations.

And ERB Board Chairperson James Banda announced that it will make a final decision on whether or not to approve ZESCO‘s emergency tariff application adjustment on Thursday, the 10, 2024.

He explained that the decision to approve the tariff application will depend on the merits, and will not be influenced by external or political factors.

Earlier, ZESCO Managing Director, Victor Mapani disclosed that the power utility company had by 2021 reduced its debt from US$1.8 billion to k430 million, which it is currently servicing now.

ZANIS