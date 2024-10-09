President Hakainde Hichilema hosted a delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Abdulrahman bin Khalid Albalushi, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Mineral Resources Management, at State House. The delegation is attending the ongoing inaugural Mining and Investment Insaka in Lusaka.

President Hichilema expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support, including the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Hospital under construction in Lusaka. The discussions focused on joint investments in sectors like mining, energy, tourism, and agriculture, with a commitment to ensuring that Zambians benefit from natural resource endowment through value addition.

The President highlighted Zambia’s eagerness to learn from Saudi Arabia’s successful management of its natural resources, such as oil and gas, to improve the welfare of its citizens.