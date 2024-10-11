Five functions from three sector ministries have been devolved to the Local Authorities across the country.

These are from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, and the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services.

The Provincial Local Government Officer (PLGO) Adam Jere explained that the five devolved functions include agricultural services, community development, social welfare, and fisheries and livestock services, respectively.

Mr Jere noted that the devolution of five functions from 3 sectors will be effective by 1st January 2025.

He disclosed this development during a joint Provincial Constituency Development Fund Committee and the Provincial Devolution Committee briefing held in Chinsali.

The Provincial Local Government Officer stated that the tentative budgets for the recently devolved functions in 2025 have already been completed by the local authorities and are awaiting final approval.

Mr Jere further said eight functions under the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Youth, Sport and Arts, Tourism, Home Affairs and Internal Security, Health, Fisheries and Livestock which devolved to the Local Authorities in 2023 in a phased manner, sector grants started flowing in the first and second quarter this year 2024.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Devolution Committee members observed the need for strengthened capacity and accountability systems in the districts, especially monitoring of devolved functions.

They emphasised the need to establish a comprehensive, multi-sectoral, and interdisciplinary monitoring mechanism at the provincial level to oversee the four developmental pillars.

In response, the Provincial Local Government Officer said the Permanent Secretary’s office and secretariat for the Provincial Devolution Committee may secure some funding for a planning meeting and execution of the proposed activity.