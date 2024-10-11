The authority has since sent a stern warning to businesses that are fond of supplying fake solar products to unsuspecting customers to desist from doing so as it puts the lives of people in danger.
Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga said the government is working around the clock to ensure that people are provided with affordable solar products, saying the government has already provided a zero-tax rate on solar products therefore the government expects suppliers to be reasonable to their customers.
Mr Mubanga further charged that the government is concerned with the rampant exorbitant pricing on solar products being sold to the citizenry, saying there is need to regulate the products through certification, in order to provide genuine solar products for the safety of the people.
He added that the government has also identified some establishments that are importing genuine solar products to continue with the good work, saying that some of these companies will be visited soon.
The Minister has since sent a warning to anyone that will be found wanting in these illegalities, that the law will soon catch up with them.
“There is a need for high adherence from companies that sell solar products to supply at affordable prices to cushion the energy deficit,” he said.
Just making alot of noise….you went to China to beg the Chinese to come to Zambia and every knows the Chinese are good at manufacturing imitations….99% of Chinese products are fake and they don’t even last long…..
Micmar has good quality solar panels at honest pricing
I think people you can now see clearly who is failing us here, we have qualified electrical engineers who are supposed to check these imports properly before they are distributed to the general public but now look, they are failing even just confirming fake products imagine. Last month but one we had the same issue at society house involving civil engineering. If these engineers cannot detect fake products, do you think they have some capacity to innovate a new product to replace those imports? I do not think so.