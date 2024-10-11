The authority has since sent a stern warning to businesses that are fond of supplying fake solar products to unsuspecting customers to desist from doing so as it puts the lives of people in danger.

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga said the government is working around the clock to ensure that people are provided with affordable solar products, saying the government has already provided a zero-tax rate on solar products therefore the government expects suppliers to be reasonable to their customers.

Mr Mubanga further charged that the government is concerned with the rampant exorbitant pricing on solar products being sold to the citizenry, saying there is need to regulate the products through certification, in order to provide genuine solar products for the safety of the people.

He added that the government has also identified some establishments that are importing genuine solar products to continue with the good work, saying that some of these companies will be visited soon.

The Minister has since sent a warning to anyone that will be found wanting in these illegalities, that the law will soon catch up with them.

“There is a need for high adherence from companies that sell solar products to supply at affordable prices to cushion the energy deficit,” he said.