Adamson Mulao belts out “Zambia My Motherland”: A tribute to Independence

As part of this year’s Independence celebrations, Kafue-based gospel musician Adamson Mulao has produced a song entitled “Zambia My Motherland.”

The latest hit by Mulao aka KG Favour who is a footballer and a military personnel in the Zambia National Service, showcases the country’s heritage, its challenges and all what has happened tdate.

In this song, Mulao is asking and pleading with compatriots to work for the betterment the country to remain the beacon of peace and a symbol of a God-led country in Africa and the world at large.

The staff sergeant has done a number of songs for even big artistes in the secular and gospel industry in Zambia.

Among the notable songs Mulao has done include Ichipe by Cray Jay and Ambuye Ngenani by song bird Chileshe Bwalya, among others.

Mulao video, a dedication to the 60th anniversary of the country’s Independence, wishes the country continued peace, love among citizens and togetherness as a nation and its future generations.

“We only have one Zambia,” Mulao a Chaplin assistant in the ZNS said.

By Benedict Tembo