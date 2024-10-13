President Hakainde Hichilema graced the Ukwanga Traditional Ceremony of the Ngumbo people in Chifunabuli District, Luapula Province. He emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage and using traditional ceremonies to foster peace and unity, key components for economic development.

The President expressed gratitude to all attendees and reiterated the government’s commitment to initiatives like free education, ensuring no child is left behind. He urged citizens to love one another and avoid divisive misinformation.

Livestock Minister Peter Kapala urged citizens to support the UPND in the 2026 elections to sustain development, while Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo acknowledged the community’s warm reception. Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali called for appreciation of government efforts to improve citizens’ lives, and Luapula Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe emphasized the importance of supporting the President.

The President’s presence at the ceremony reflects the government’s dedication to fostering unity and promoting sustainable development through active community engagement.