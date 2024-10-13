Sunday, October 13, 2024
Subscribe
Headlines

President Hichilema Attends Ukwanga Traditional Ceremony, Promotes Unity and Development

By Chief Editor
1
205 views

Share

President Hakainde Hichilema graced the Ukwanga Traditional Ceremony of the Ngumbo people in Chifunabuli District, Luapula Province. He emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage and using traditional ceremonies to foster peace and unity, key components for economic development.

The President expressed gratitude to all attendees and reiterated the government’s commitment to initiatives like free education, ensuring no child is left behind. He urged citizens to love one another and avoid divisive misinformation.

Livestock Minister Peter Kapala urged citizens to support the UPND in the 2026 elections to sustain development, while Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo acknowledged the community’s warm reception. Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali called for appreciation of government efforts to improve citizens’ lives, and Luapula Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe emphasized the importance of supporting the President.

The President’s presence at the ceremony reflects the government’s dedication to fostering unity and promoting sustainable development through active community engagement.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading