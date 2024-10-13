President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday welcomed IMF Mission Chief Mercedez Vera Martin and her delegation at State House for high-level talks.

The meeting focused on mutual interests between Zambia and the IMF, with the President reiterating that IMF programs are designed in collaboration with Zambia to suit its economic priorities.

President Hichilema emphasized Zambia’s commitment to working closely with the IMF and other partners to promote sustainable economic growth and development.

“Our programs are driven by us, in partnership with the IMF,” President Hichilema stated.