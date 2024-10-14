Chief Choongo’s Chiefdom played host to this year’s Samu Lya Moomba Traditional Ceremony, where President Hakainde Hichilema expressed deep gratitude for attending the event, emphasizing its historical significance and the spirit of national unity it embodied.

Hichilema noted that the ceremony took place at a site of immense historical importance, recalling it as a key resource mobilization point during Zambia’s fight for independence in 1964. He remarked that despite efforts to erase this legacy, the site now stands as a powerful reminder of the nation’s perseverance and the sacrifices of its forefathers.

The President highlighted the impressive attendance of 64 Royal Highnesses from across Zambia, lauding their solidarity and emphasizing the importance of cultural ceremonies in fostering unity. He described these gatherings as a vital point of convergence, where Zambians reflect on their collective identity and shared responsibilities.



Hichilema pointed out the special significance of this year’s ceremony, which coincided with Zambia’s Diamond Jubilee, marking 60 years of independence. He praised the nation’s peaceful history, citing three successful transitions of power as a rare achievement in Africa, symbolizing the country’s stability and commitment to peace.

However, the President also acknowledged the challenges facing Zambia, including one of the worst droughts in recent history, which threatens both energy and food security. In light of this, he called on farmers to plant their crops with determination, reassuring them that government support would be available to help them through these difficult times.

Hichilema also urged citizens to refrain from bush burning, stressing the need to protect Zambia’s environment and preserve ecosystems essential for sustaining life and attracting rainfall.

The President congratulated Chief Choongo and the organizing committee for successfully hosting the ceremony, calling it a testament to the resilience, unity, and pride that define the Zambian people. He reaffirmed his commitment to building a prosperous, united nation for future generations, drawing inspiration from the strength shown by communities at the event.

The Samu Lya Moomba ceremony concluded with a celebration of Zambia’s cultural heritage and a renewed call for collective efforts to overcome present challenges and secure a bright future for the country.