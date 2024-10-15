“I have reluctantly agreed to leave Edgar Lungu alone, but I will go after all the others,” a claim that KBF asserts Hichilema is now pursuing with apparent satisfaction.

The sixth President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, has been described as having a “big and forgiving heart” that enables him to act beyond vengeance, in contrast to his successor, Hakainde Hichilema, according to prominent Lusaka lawyer and Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Bwalya (KBF). In a candid and confrontational interview on Millenium TV in Lusaka, KBF stated that he possesses undisputed evidence based on the demeanors of both leaders, specifically highlighting the differences between Zambia’s sixth and seventh presidents.

KBF cited three examples of Zambian politicians Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), Chishimba Kambwili, and Miles Sampa who fell out of favor with Lungu, crossed party lines, but later returned to the ruling party, where President Lungu welcomed them back without hesitation. “My older brother GBM, my younger brother Chishimba Kambwili, and Miles Sampa all said hurtful and unpalatable things against President Lungu when they left the PF,” stated KBF. “However, when they realized that the grass wasn’t greener on the other side and chose to return to the party, President Lungu embraced them unconditionally.”

KBF emphasized that forgiveness is a significant leadership quality that positively distinguishes Lungu from President Hichilema, whom he described as having a “cruel and unforgiving” nature, using the local term “umufimbilwa.” He further alleged that Hichilema harbors grudges and is vengeful, stating that, “If you are enemies with HH, he will do anything to end you; he keeps a list of enemies.”

The outspoken lawyer recounted a personal meeting he attended with the late President Rupiah Banda and two foreign heads of state, where the objective was to persuade Lungu to hand over power in 2021 and safeguard him and his family from persecution. KBF recalled that after the meeting, Hichilema said to him: “I have reluctantly agreed to leave Edgar Lungu alone, but I will go after all the others,” a claim that KBF asserts Hichilema is now pursuing with apparent satisfaction.

The well-known legal strategist, celebrated for his success in navigating complex cases in Zambia, said he felt a chill when he observed Hichilema’s taste for vengeance. He described Hichilema repeatedly referencing his anger at being arrested 15 times under Lungu’s administration. “He kept saying, ‘I was arrested 15 times, mwana,’ and I told him, ‘You can’t move on if you can’t forgive and forget,’” KBF recounted.

KBF warned that the arrests of GBM, Chitotela, and Chilangwa, along with the targeting of Edgar Lungu’s family, are merely the beginning of Hichilema’s campaign of retribution. “He has a list; Zambians tend to forget quickly, but HH used to read out a list of people he would target once he won power. He is not here for Zambians’ wellbeing; he’s here for revenge,” KBF asserted.

He further alleged that if Hichilema had his way, all opposition leaders including ZMP, the PF, and others would be in jail before the next elections so that he could stand unopposed. “But we won’t let that happen, and neither will Zambians,” KBF declared.

KBF reaffirmed his commitment to working alongside President Lungu, civil society, and other opposition leaders to prevent Hichilema from eroding Zambia’s democracy and turning the nation into a dictatorship. He encouraged Zambians to bear in mind, as the 2026 elections approach, that Edgar Lungu has shown a more compassionate leadership style compared to President Hichilema, whom he labeled as vengeful “by birth and nature.”

He added that Hichilema is already aware that he cannot win the 2026 elections unless he imprisons all his opponents. “He can hear the sound of opposition victory galloping, and he is scared stiff,” KBF concluded.

The full interview is available on the Millenium TV Facebook page and YouTube channel, where KBF asserts that he is prepared to face the consequences of speaking truth to power. He called on Zambians to stay vigilant and safeguard their democracy.

Source: Millenium TV, Pulse Nation