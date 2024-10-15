Zimbabwe has declared its full support for Dr. Samuel Maimbo, Zambia’s candidate for the presidency of the African Development Bank (AfDB). Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba, reaffirmed her country’s backing for Maimbo, who is the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) sole nominee for the top post at the AfDB.

Speaking to ZNBC News, Ms. Charamba praised Zambia’s 60th Independence Anniversary milestone and expressed optimism about the region’s united support for Dr. Maimbo’s candidacy. The endorsement aligns with a resolution made during the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held on August 17, 2024, in Zimbabwe. The summit urged all SADC member states to campaign actively for Dr. Maimbo.

However, regional support for the Zambian candidate has become contentious, with South Africa departing from tradition by nominating its own candidate, Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, for the same position. Tshabalala, currently the senior vice president at the AfDB, is seen as a continuity candidate following the tenure of outgoing president Akinwumi Adesina. Her nomination has stirred debate, with many advocating for her leadership as an opportunity to appoint the first female president of the AfDB.

In a recent statement, Bowman Lusambo, former Lusaka Province Minister and Patriotic Front official, criticized Zambia’s handling of Dr. Maimbo’s candidacy, alleging mismanagement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Lusambo claimed that South Africa’s decision to field Tshabalala reflects frustration with Zambia’s foreign policy, which he described as disorganized and inconsistent.

Lusambo expressed concern that Zambia’s diplomatic standing within SADC and beyond is declining, referencing the failed bid of Prof. Chaloka Beyani, a Zambian scholar, for a seat at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). According to Lusambo, perceptions of Zambia’s unreliability played a significant role in that electoral defeat, and similar challenges could jeopardize Dr. Maimbo’s chances at the AfDB.

“SADC holds about 14% of the voting rights within the AfDB group, and with the region divided, Dr. Maimbo’s candidacy faces significant hurdles,” Lusambo said. He suggested that Zambia should consider withdrawing Maimbo’s candidacy to avoid further diplomatic embarrassment.

Lusambo urged the Zambian government to repair its strained relations within SADC and appoint a respected statesman to lead efforts to rebuild regional goodwill. He further pledged support for Tshabalala, saying, “It is time for Africa to have a strong woman leading the AfDB.” Lusambo called on Africans to rally behind Tshabalala, emphasizing her integrity and track record of fostering development on the continent.

The AfDB election, scheduled for May 2025, promises to be a significant contest, with Zambia’s Dr. Maimbo and South Africa’s Tshabalala vying for the presidency. How the regional tensions within SADC unfold will likely shape the outcome of the race for leadership of Africa’s premier financial institution.