Luanshya-based lawyer Zevnja Sinkala has urged parents across Zambia to take full advantage of the free education policy implemented by the United Party for National Development (UPND). He encouraged them to ensure their children attend school, emphasizing that education is essential for personal growth, national development, and a brighter future.

Sinkala, who also serves as the Zambia National Airports Corporation board chairperson, warned that parents must not neglect their children’s education, as it is the foundation for a country’s progress.

“Without education, a country is nowhere,” he stressed.

Speaking during a donation of 50 bags of cement to St. Mary Catholic Center in Luanshya, Sinkala further urged young people to uphold moral values and remain God-fearing.

“Without God’s grace, we are nowhere. Young people should avoid engaging in illicit activities such as beer drinking, which are highly retrogressive,” he said. He added that the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom, and without it, there can be no meaningful national development.

Margaret Banda, a lay preacher at St. Mary Catholic Center, expressed gratitude to Sinkala for both the donation and his wise counsel to the youth.

Sinkala also donated K5,000 to a praise team at Pilgrim Church, located in Buntungwa compound, and another K5,000 each to the Apostolic Church in Zambia and Mount Zion Bible Church.

Pastor Jossiahs Sikala of the Apostolic Church in Zambia praised Sinkala’s generosity, saying the donation came at a critical time when the church was struggling to meet various needs, including rent payments for their building.

“This is not a coincidence but God’s grace,” Pastor Sikala said, thanking Sinkala for his timely support.

Beyond his contributions to local churches, Sinkala has embarked on several community projects, including the installation of boreholes in public spaces to address water shortages. He has already installed boreholes at Thompson District Hospital and Luanshya Central Police Station.

Sinkala announced plans to install six more boreholes across Mikomfwa township within the next two weeks to further alleviate water challenges faced by residents.

Melan Bwalya, Councillor for Buntungwa Ward, commended Sinkala for his dedication to the community, describing him as someone with a heart for the people.

“It is rare for someone to make such contributions, especially during these difficult times,” Bwalya said, adding that the donations will significantly alleviate the struggles of many residents in Luanshya.

Councillor Bwalya also called on business people and professionals to follow Sinkala’s example and contribute to community development.

Sinkala’s efforts have drawn praise from various sectors, with many acknowledging that his community work and donations are making a tangible difference in improving the lives of people in Luanshya district.