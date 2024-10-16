President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) to ensure that citizens, including those in remote areas, are well informed about government programmes being implemented across the country.

In a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, during the launch of ZANIS Television Channel at the Mass Media Complex in Lusaka, President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting public access to information. He described the free flow of information as crucial for sustainable social and economic development.

The President praised the Ministry of Information and ZANIS management for achieving this long-awaited milestone. He commended the team for their dedication and urged them to maintain high production standards and inclusive news delivery across all districts.

“May I throw the challenge to ZANIS to ensure you keep this channel going by paying attention to the details of the production process and being inclusive in your news delivery,” the President said.

He further emphasized that the launch of ZANIS TV is a gift to the Zambian people, just days ahead of the nation’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. He said the new channel will serve as a platform for unity and public engagement.

Commitment to Press Freedom and Media Development

President Hichilema reiterated his government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for media growth, underscoring the importance of press freedom. He emphasized that his administration is working towards media self-regulation and access to information legislation to ensure transparency and accountability.

“During my inauguration, I made it clear that the mistreatment of journalists would be a thing of the past. We are committed to respecting press freedom because journalists are the backbone of democracy,” the President stated.

He also called on media professionals to adhere to ethical standards and uphold professionalism, highlighting the media’s role as the fourth estate in a functioning democracy.

Focus on Sustainability and Commercial Viability

Minister Cornelius Mweetwa encouraged ZANIS to explore commercial opportunities to sustain the new channel. He urged the department to collaborate with the corporate sector to generate revenue.

“Take this opportunity to advertise with the corporate world and generate funds for the department,” he advised.

ZANIS: A Channel for Transparency and Accountability

Thabo Kawana, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Media, emphasized that ZANIS is not just a public broadcaster but also a platform for public dialogue and engagement.

“The launch of the channel reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the empowerment of Zambians,” Mr. Kawana said.

During a tour of the new facilities, ZANIS Director, Loyce Saili, highlighted the state-of-the-art equipment installed at the channel, enabling live broadcasts from all 116 districts across the country.

“We are now able to go live from any part of the country,” Ms. Saili said.

About ZANIS

ZANIS, the public relations wing of the government under the Ministry of Information and Media, was established in 2005 following the merger of the Zambia News Agency (ZANA) and Zambia Information Services (ZIS). The department’s core mandate is to interpret government policies and provide accurate, comprehensive information to encourage public participation in national development programmes.

Operating through three units—Editorial, Technical Services, and Research & Publications—ZANIS is the only media organization in Zambia with the capacity to provide extensive professional news coverage, thanks to its network of journalists stationed in regional offices, including rural areas where 70% of the population resides.

In addition to producing news content in text, video, and photographs, ZANIS distributes news to national and private media outlets, including Lusaka Times, ZNBC, Times of Zambia, Zambia Daily Mail, as well as commercial and community radio and television stations.

With the launch of ZANIS TV, the government hopes to strengthen its connection with citizens and promote a well-informed society, critical for Zambia’s democratic development.