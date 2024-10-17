The UPND Government has evacuated former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili and two other survivors from Kasama to Lusaka following a serious road accident on the Luwingu-Kasama Road.

The accident, which occurred on Monday, involved Mr. Kambwili, his lawyer Kennedy Mambwe, and driver Kennedy Mwila, all of whom were transported by the Zambia Flying Doctor Services. The plane carrying the survivors landed at ZAF City Airport around 16:00 hours, where they were met by Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Mr. Thabo Kawana.

Speaking upon receiving the survivors, Mr. Kawana expressed the Government’s sadness over the accident and offered condolences to Mr. Kambwili and his family for the tragic loss of his brothers, Pastor Mutale Kambwili and Mwamba Kambwili. Arrangements are being made to transport the remains of the deceased from Kasama to Luanshya for burial.

After arriving in Lusaka, the survivors were immediately transported by three ambulances for specialized medical care. Mr. Kambwili was taken to Maina Soko Military Hospital, while Mr. Mambwe and Mr. Mwila were sent to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for further treatment.

Mr. Kawana emphasized the Government’s commitment to offering assistance to all Zambians, regardless of political or religious affiliation. He also extended wishes for a swift recovery to Mr. Kambwili and the other survivors.

Family members of Mr. Kambwili were present at ZAF City Airport to welcome him upon his arrival.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), Matilda Chileshe, commended the Government for its quick response in evacuating the accident victims to ensure they receive proper medical attention.

The Government has assured the public that it will continue supporting the victims and coordinating the burial arrangements for the deceased family members.