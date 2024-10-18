The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated 25 tonnes of dates to Zambia to help address the hunger situation that has affected most households due to the drought that hit the country in the last farming season.

Saudi Arabia has since donated 25 tonnes of Dates to the Zambian people aimed at improving food security through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit in Lusaka today.

Handing over the donation, First Secretary at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia In Zambia, Mohammed Mosalim said his country is glad to help the Zambian government at this critical juncture of drought.

And receiving the donation, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU)National Coordinator, Gabriel Pollen praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the donation.

Dr Pollen said the donation has come at a time when the country is experiencing drought which has threatened the food security and millions of households.

He disclosed that, at the moment the government is providing relief food to at least 6.6 million people in the country.