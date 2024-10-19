The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Zambia, has won the UNESCO Prize for Girls and Women’s education comprising USD$50,000 United States Dollars for the organisation’s exceptional work in addition to innovative contributions towards girls plus women’s education in the country.

In a press statement issued by the Zambian Embassy in Paris France , First Secretary for Press, Naomi Mweemba, said the organization which is known for implementing a comprehensive support system targeting the most marginalized girls is being awarded for its all-inclusive support for girls to complete as well as succeed in secondary education.

Ms Mweemba stated that the organisation’s Association Development Executive Director, Fiona Mavhinga has since received the award on behalf of the organisation’s National Director, Namenda Malupande during a ceremony held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Ms Mweemba also disclosed that CAMFED Zambia which operates in 1, 408 schools across 50 districts in the country supports about 617,875 girls and young women in rural areas by equipping them with skills needed to transition into leadership roles in their various communities.

She highlighted that the nomination that was submitted by the Permanent Delegation of Zambia to UNESCO highlights how CAMFED revolutionizes girls’ education delivery through a three-tier model that supports girls’ empowerment in addition to life opportunities.

“The organisation’s second level focuses on enabling girls to transition from school into further education or meaningful work. The third level involves CAMFED partnering with governments to embed their proven approaches for supporting marginalized girls into national school systems,” she noted.

Ms Mweemba further added that the prize which was established in 2015 is being supported by the Government of the People’s Republic of China who present the prize to two winners dubbed laureates every year to enhance their work.

Meanwhile, Ms Mweemba stated that UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, in a speech read for her by Assistant Director General for Education Stefania Giannini commended the laureates’ nominations in highlighting the power of girls education as a channel for equality plus enduring change.