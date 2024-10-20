Sunday, October 20, 2024
General News

Konkola Copper Mines Reports Fatal Accident at New East Mill Operation

By Chief Editor
KCM's CHINGOLA ACID PLANT SHUTDOWN
KCM's CHINGOLA ACID PLANT

Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) has confirmed the occurrence of a tragic mining accident at its New East Mill operation on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The accident, which took place around mid-day, claimed the life of a KCM permanent employee, Mr. Lawrence Ndalama.

Mr. Ndalama was rushed to Nchanga South Mine Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. In response to the incident, KCM has initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

In a statement, the company conveyed that the relevant authorities and Mr. Ndalama’s next of kin have been notified.

“KCM management sympathizes with the family of the deceased and extends its deepest condolences during this difficult time,” the company’s Corporate Affairs Department stated.

The incident is a reminder of the inherent dangers associated with mining operations.

