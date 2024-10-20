

President Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday attended the 2024 Nsakwa Ya Ba Kaonde Traditional Ceremony, held in Kasempa District of North Western Province. The event celebrated the cultural heritage of the Kaonde people and provided a platform for dialogue between government leaders and traditional authorities on national development efforts.

In his address, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of traditional ceremonies, describing them as essential to preserving cultural identity, promoting national unity, and engaging with communities and Royal Highnesses on the country’s development agenda.

“National unity remains a key imperative in our government’s drive to accelerate national development,” the President said. He reassured attendees of the government’s commitment to equitable development, highlighting the use of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and other programs to benefit all regions of Zambia.

The President announced plans to return to North Western Province in the coming days to commission the Kalengwa Mine. Once operational, the mine is expected to generate employment and contribute to economic growth in the region.

In addition, President Hichilema outlined several ongoing development projects in the province, including the construction of the Solwezi Hospital, which is now fully funded. He also confirmed that work on the long-awaited Kasempa-Mutanda-Kaoma Road will begin soon, addressing a key infrastructure priority in the region.

Before the ceremony, the President held discussions with the Nsakwa Ya Ba Kaonde, a council of Kaonde chiefs, and other Royal Highnesses in attendance. He urged the traditional leaders to assist the government in curbing illegal mining activities, emphasizing that such actions could hinder development efforts.

“We will not allow anyone to stand in the way of progress that is meant to benefit our people and the nation at large,” President Hichilema warned.

The event concluded with the President expressing gratitude to the people of Kasempa for their warm reception, saying, “Twasanta bingi ba Kasempa!” (Thank you very much, people of Kasempa).

The 2024 Nsakwa Ya Ba Kaonde ceremony showcased the strong ties between the government and traditional leaders as they work together towards national unity and sustainable development.