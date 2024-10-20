Vice President Mutale Nalumango was among hundreds of residents who attended the third annual Lusaka Province independence carnival.

The colourful event which took place at Nkholoma Stadium was characterised by a display of cultural and traditional dances from all the ten provinces of the country.

Bands such as Amayenge Asoza and Green Labels were also at hand to provide entertainment to the crowd.

Other dignitaries like Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata and Zanaco Chief Executive Officer, Mukwandi Chibesakunda witnessed the occasion.

Different institutions including Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zanaco exhibited during the carnival.

The Vice President also took time to tour the stands to appreciate the various exhibitors.

With Zambia’s Diamond jubilee less than a week away, the event provided a perfect curtain raiser for independence day celebrations which will be held on October 24.

