Lusaka City Council says it will commence the free distribution of chlorine to households starting Monday, October 28, 2024.

In an exclusive interview with ZANIS, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala said the free distribution of chlorine is aimed at ensuring that the residents drink safe and clean water.

Ms Chitangala indicated that chlorine is meant to avoid diarrheal diseases among households as the rainy season starts.

In related development the Lusaka City Council says it has heightened its efforts of unblocking blocked drainages in the city ahead of this year’s rainy season.

She explained that the construction of new drainages and the unblocking of blocked drainages is aimed at ensuring that the city is not flooded in an event of heavy rains.

Ms Chitangala revealed that the local authority has intensified the clearing of dumpsites so as to avoid stagnation of water during the rains.