Former Head of Sports at the African Union Commission, Machacha Shepande has thrown his hat in the race for the post of Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president.

Posting on his Facebook page, Shepande said he has the experience and vision needed to take Zambian football to new heights.

“Dear friends, football family, and the Zambian sports community, after careful consideration and consultations with FAZ councillors and stakeholders, I am excited to officially announce my candidacy for the FAZ Presidency in the upcoming elections set for March 2025,” he said.

The former National Sports Council of Zambia general secretary said as someone who has dedicated his life to football both on the grassroots and international stages, he believes he has the experience and vision needed to take Zambian football to new heights.

“My journey in football administration began years ago, and I have been fortunate to serve in various capacities, including as FAZ General Secretary under the late Evaristo Kasunga, and later as General Secretary of the National Sports Council of Zambia,” Shepande says.

He adds that his time as Head of Sports at the African Union Commission allowed him to engage with football leaders across the continent.

“One of my proudest achievements was initiating and spearheading a Tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the African Union, FIFA, and Member States to incorporate football into the school curriculum across Africa,” Shepande says.

He said this initiative, which secured FIFA funding, also provided 1 million footballs to schools, promoting grassroots football development for future generations.

“As we approach the FAZ elections, I am reaching out to all of you my supporters, football lovers, and fellow citizens to join me on this journey. Together, we can focus on building stronger youth football structures, creating sustainable partnerships, and enhancing the standards of football in Zambia from the grassroots to the national level. Let’s work together for the betterment of our game, for the future of our youth, and for the pride of our nation,” Shepande says.

His candidature will undoubtedly energise the campaign process ahead of the FAZ elective AGM in March next year and change the direction of some candidates.

So far, two football administrators – former FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala and southern province chairperson Francis Hafwiti have declared their intentions to contest the presidency.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga who has been at the helm since 2016 is likely to attempt to go for third term.

By Benedict Tembo