President Hakainde Hichilema was honored to serve as the Guest of Honour at the 2024 Chakwela Makumbi Traditional Ceremony, a significant cultural event of the Soli-speaking people held in Chongwe District, Lusaka Province.

The Chakwela Makumbi ceremony, steeped in tradition, serves as a collective prayer to God for rain, fertile soil, and a fruitful harvest. Speaking at the event, President Hichilema expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in such a meaningful celebration.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Her Royal Highness, Dr. Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II, who has led the Chiefdom with distinction for 53 years, for inviting us to officiate at this vibrant event that proudly showcases our cultural heritage,” the President said.

Several Royal Highnesses from across Zambia attended the ceremony, providing a unique platform for traditional leaders to engage, exchange ideas, and promote unity. President Hichilema emphasized the importance of these gatherings, highlighting their role in fostering collaboration among traditional authorities and strengthening the nation’s cohesion.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the official handover of a newly constructed palace to Dr. Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II. The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building dignified residences for all traditional leaders, ensuring they are appropriately honored for their service to their communities.

“As a government, we remain steadfast in ensuring our Royal Highnesses receive homes that reflect their status and the vital role they play in our society,” President Hichilema noted.

The Chakwela Makumbi ceremony continues to be a cherished cultural tradition, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the richness of Zambia’s heritage and offer prayers for prosperity.