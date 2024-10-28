A concerned citizen and pastor marked Zambia’s 60th Independence Anniversary with a reflective message urging the nation to introspect and realign with its foundational values. In his statement, the pastor highlighted Zambia’s deep cultural connection to the Zambezi River—known locally as Yambezhi—and celebrated the nation’s peace, which he likened to a river that overflows.

He expressed gratitude for the blessing of peace but cautioned against what he described as the “dark elements” of unchristian behavior emerging in society. Referring to 2 Chronicles 7:14 and Romans 8:9, 11, 14, the pastor emphasized that not all people in a nation are called by God’s name—only those who acknowledge Jesus Christ and are led by the Holy Spirit. He urged Zambians to embrace these spiritual principles and reflect on their role as a Christian nation.

The pastor voiced concerns over the loss of what he called “Zambianization,” lamenting a shift away from respect, sincerity, and love. He criticized the growing trend of insults, arrogance, deception, and dishonesty, warning that “love has died and has been replaced with vengeance.” He called for a return to respect for the elderly and the nurturing of young people with sound morals, emphasizing that “leadership leaves a legacy” that influences future generations.

In his message, the pastor commended H.E. President Hakainde Hichilema for his efforts to unite the nation, describing his leadership as exemplary. He expressed admiration for how the President has managed his personal and political life, stating, “I am not a praise singer, but I must call a spade a spade.” He encouraged the President to continue his good work, reminding him of the importance of leaving behind an admirable legacy.

Addressing the Church, the pastor stressed that Christ is the head of the Church—not bishops, pastors, priests, or overseers—and that those in ministry are privileged servants called to serve God first, and then their fellow man. He urged religious leaders to avoid aligning with selfish political interests and instead offer sound advice to politicians, reminding them that they are called to be “the salt and light” of the nation.

The pastor also condemned the spread of propaganda, warning that it was “destroying the country for trivial gain.” He questioned whether the nation was living up to the vision of the “gallant founders” who fought for independence and called for a return to their unified vision. He urged Zambians to “switch off from visionless leaders” and instead invest in visionary leadership for a brighter future.

As Zambia celebrates six decades of sovereignty, the message concludes with a prayerful hope:

“God bless Zambia.”

Signed,

A Concerned Citizen – Pastor