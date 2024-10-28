The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has learnt with deep shock the death of seven players belonging to Chavuma Town Council Football Club who were on their way to fulfilling a Week 8 fixture of the North Western Province

Division One League.

Chavuma District Commissioner Geoffrey Kasonda confirmed the death of seven players and 11 injured.The injured have been rushed to Chavuma District Hospital where they are being attended to.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says he has received the news with great shock especially after spending his Saturday in North Western Province as guest of honour at the launch of the Sentinel Academy in Kalumbila.

“I am deeply saddened at the news of the accident involving Chavuma Council Football Club that has led to seven deaths. This is more devastating coming on the backdrop of spending a weekend with the football family in the province in Kalumbila Town,” Kamanga says.

“It is still too early to get the full picture but our prayers are with the families of the deceased and the injured. We are in touch with the football, civil and law enforcement authorities in the province to furnish us with full details.”

The bus carrying the team for their match against Mufumbwe Marketeers overturned between Lukhunyi and Ndondo in Chavuma District.

