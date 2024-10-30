Orlando Pride Football Club have hailed Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda for finishing 12th in Ballon D’ rankings, making history as among the best female footballers in the world.

“Top 12 player in the world: @BarbraBanda11. @ballondor. #VamosPride,” the National Women’s Soccer League posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Copper Queens forward is now ranked highest African female footballer in the Ballon d’Or feminin following her 12th finish globally.

Banda has been phenomenal and has been the driving force behind the Copper Queens qualification to the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), two Olympic Games appearances (2020 and 2024) and the maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was voted the winner of the 2024 Women’s Golden Ball for the second time running while Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was crowned winner of the men’s Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best footballer of the year – for the first time.

By Benedict Tembo