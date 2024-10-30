President Hakainde Hichilema received an update on the progress of the Mopani Mine investment from officials representing International Resources Holding (IRH) of the United Arab Emirates. Present at the briefing were IRH CEO Ali Alrashdi, Mopani Mine CEO Charles Sakanya, and Kenny Muyangwa, Board Chairperson of ZCCM-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH).

President Hichilema expressed satisfaction with the rapid transformation, innovation, and technological advancements being implemented since the mine was handed over to the new investors six months ago. He highlighted the positive impact of the joint venture between ZCCM-IH and IRH, citing increased production, additional employment opportunities, and growing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Copperbelt region.

“We are proud of the strides made in revamping this mining giant and urge the team to continue prioritizing Zambian citizens in job opportunities, as well as local suppliers and contractors to enhance economic activities across the Copperbelt and the entire nation,” the President said.

The Head of State further stressed the importance of value addition in mining and other sectors, emphasizing that this approach will create more jobs and maximize the economic potential of Zambia’s natural resources.

The partnership between ZCCM-IH and IRH continues to demonstrate success, fostering not only economic growth but also increased social impact. President Hichilema reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting such collaborations to boost local industry and improve livelihoods for Zambians.

“Together, we are building a stronger and more prosperous Zambia,” the President concluded.