Police in Lusaka have arrested a taxi driver in connection with the murder and aggravated robbery that occurred on October 24, 2024, in which a female student died after sustaining injuries.

Brief facts are that a female student from ZIPS Nursing School, identified as Silvia Nanjela, aged 24, booked a taxi around 02:00 hours from the Twin Palm area to Kamwala South.

She was accompanied by a friend who exited the vehicle in Kamwala while she continued alone to Kamwala South.

Upon arrival at her residence, the suspect, who was driving the taxi, was asked to stop the car by the gate. The victim took her black handbag, which contained money, and removed K100.00 to pay the driver.

As she was about to exit the car, the taxi driver struck her repeatedly on the head with an empty bottle. She shouted for help, but the driver started the car and drove away with her still inside.

She struggled with the driver, shouting for help, but he continued to strike her with another bottle. In her attempt to escape, she became entangled in the seatbelt, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a drainage.

Hearing the commotion outside, a good Samaritan came to her aid, prompting the driver to flee the scene with her handbag containing K400, leaving his vehicle, a Toyota Vitz with registration number BLB 6050, with the keys still inside.

Police arrived at the scene and found the victim, who had sustained multiple head injuries. She was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital, where she was admitted and later succumbed to her injuries after three days.

Investigations were instituted, and police apprehended the suspect. The vehicle has been impounded, and the suspect is in custody and will appear in court soon.

Chilabi Godfrey

Assistant Public Relations Officer