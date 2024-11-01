By Abuild Mubanga

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has once again shown that his political ambition and thirst for relevance have clouded his judgment. His recent statement, dripping with pettiness and hypocrisy, condemning the ZESCO tariff hike shows a man who seems to have forgotten the very essence of leadership he once held. As a former head of state, Lungu should know better that governing is not merely about making politically palatable decisions, but about ensuring long-term stability and sustainability for the nation even if that means making tough choices.

To pretend that the tariff hike is some sort of cruel punishment being meted out by the UPND government is not only disingenuous but also shows a complete disregard for the realities Zambia is facing. Does Edgar Lungu expect Zambians to forget his administration’s multiple failures in the energy sector? Does he really think we can forget the unprecedented levels of load-shedding under his watch, which crippled businesses, killed jobs, and suffocated economic growth?

The very problem he is now politicizing, the electricity crisis, was exacerbated by years of mismanagement under his leadership. Let us not forget that his government presided over critical energy infrastructure that was neglected, leading to the devastating consequences we face today.

The UPND government, for all its faults, is at least trying to rectify a crisis they inherited, yet Lungu, ever the political opportunist, seizes the moment to score cheap political points.

The Reality of the ZESCO Tariff Hike

To set the record straight, Zambia’s energy crisis requires serious and immediate action. The prolonged load shedding Lungu conveniently blames on electricity exports is more complex than he would have Zambians believe. He seems to ignore the fact that ZESCO has been operating under financial distress for years, a condition brought about by the heavy debt his administration accumulated and worsened by unsustainable electricity subsidies.

The tariff hike is a measure designed to help the utility provider stabilize, secure power imports, and ultimately lessen the duration of load shedding. It is a painful but necessary step towards energy stability.

Lungu’s claim that this hike is simply another way for the government to “milk small goats without feeding them” is rich coming from someone who spent years feasting while the nation starved under the weight of corruption, bloated contracts, and debt scandals. It is laughable that he suddenly speaks about the suffering of Zambians when, during his tenure, the cost of living skyrocketed due to rampant inflation, the kwacha’s freefall, and a bloated public sector that failed to deliver.

If anything, Lungu’s reign was marked by a failure to invest in long-term energy solutions, instead opting for short-term fixes and dodging the tough reforms needed to secure Zambia’s future. His administration ignored the very signs that led to the current energy shortages, and now he wants to paint himself as the savior. It is petty and hypocritical to criticize efforts aimed at cleaning up the mess he left behind.

Leadership Requires Tough Decisions

If Lungu wants to re-enter the political arena, he should do so with honesty, admitting the role his government played in creating the crisis we now face. Instead of undermining efforts to solve the energy problem, he should be applauding them. Instead of inciting anger and despair, he should be providing sober reflection on how leadership sometimes requires tough decisions for the good of the nation.

But no, Lungu’s statement is a textbook case of political opportunism. His failure to acknowledge his own administration’s responsibility in this crisis is not only shameful but further proof that he is more interested in reclaiming power than in Zambia’s long-term progress. By pretending to champion the cause of ordinary citizens suffering under high energy prices, Lungu demonstrates a stunning level of hypocrisy, especially when he presided over years of economic decay, corruption scandals, and policy failure.

2026: A Critical Turning Point

Lungu’s call for Zambians to “keep their eyes on the 2026 polls” is nothing more than an attempt to position himself as a viable candidate, hoping that the collective memory of Zambians will be short enough to forget his disastrous tenure. But Zambians are not fools. They understand that the path to recovery is not easy, and that, unfortunately, painful measures like tariff adjustments are necessary to build a sustainable future.

What Zambia needs right now is not recycled politicians with stale ideas and petty complaints but forward-thinking leaders who can make difficult decisions, set aside populism, and ensure that the country’s economic foundations are sound. It is high time that we, as citizens, reject this kind of shallow political rhetoric.

Lungu’s attempt to paint the current government as indifferent to the plight of the people is deeply insulting. This is a man who oversaw the hollowing out of key institutions and the proliferation of corruption on an industrial scale. To now turn around and accuse the UPND government of failing to care for Zambians is the height of hypocrisy.

A Former Head of State’s Role

A former president should be a statesman, offering wise counsel and supporting the progress of the nation, not sowing division for personal political gain. In the twilight of their careers, former heads of state have the responsibility to foster national unity and be a voice of reason, not an agent of chaos. Lungu’s constant meddling in national affairs for political mileage is a disgrace to the office he once held.

If Lungu truly cared about the Zambian people, he would support efforts to fix the energy crisis and work towards real, long-term solutions rather than engaging in cheap political rhetoric designed to stoke anger and division. His words serve only his interests, not those of the Zambians he claims to care for.

Way Foward

As we move closer to 2026, Zambians must remain vigilant. The likes of Edgar Lungu will try to paint a rosy picture of the past while ignoring the deep scars they left on this country. The energy crisis we face today is a direct result of his administration’s failures, and while the current government must be held accountable, we must not forget who set the stage for this disaster.

It is time for Zambia to move forward, not backward. Leaders like Lungu have had their chance, and they failed miserably. Zambians deserve better than the empty promises and hypocritical posturing of a former leader who should know better. Let us focus on solutions, not on the petty complaints of those who brought us to this point.