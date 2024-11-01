Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) is aware of media reports claiming that eight miners lost their lives in a mine accident on 29th October, 2024 at the Chingola Open Pit (COP) number 5, a purported KCM dumpsite.

KCM extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families affected by this tragedy. However, the company wishes to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, the COP 5 mine operation (also called overburden number 5 or OB5) does not belong to KCM, although it was part of KCM’s operations many years ago.

KCM remains committed to enforcing strict safety and security protocols across all operational areas to protect the lives of its employees, surrounding communities, and company assets, in accordance with safety measures enforced through the government-run Mine Safety Department (MSD).

Issued by Maurice Sichone

Acting General Manager – Corporate Affairs