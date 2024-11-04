MTN Super League leaders Zesco United have widened their lead at the top of the table, now holding a two-point advantage following a goalless draw with Zanaco FC in their week 10 fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Zesco’s performance has brought them to 21 points, maintaining their position at the summit and keeping them ahead of their closest rival, Power Dynamos, who are at 19 points.

In other league developments, Green Buffaloes FC made a strong push up the ranks by defeating Mutondo Stars 4-1 in their own week 10 match, also held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. This commanding win has propelled the Army-sponsored side to third place in the standings with 18 points from 10 games, intensifying the competition at the top as the league progresses.

As Zesco United holds onto their lead, the race for the top positions in the Super League remains tight, with Power Dynamos and Green Buffaloes eager to close the gap in the coming weeks.