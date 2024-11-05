Why Zambia Must Support Hakainde Hichilema for a Second Term

By Dr. Catharine Frazha Benkele Mulaisho

When President Hakainde Hichilema took office, Zambia was standing on a precipice, burdened with an economy ravaged by years of mismanagement, corruption, and outright theft by the previous administration. The situation was so dire that many Zambians expected the economy to crumble entirely.

Yet here we are, standing on firmer ground. It is not luck but the fruit of HH’s deliberate policies and commitment to resuscitating this nation. Despite the monumental challenges inherited, HH has managed to stabilize our nation and steer us back toward growth, proving that he is the right leader for Zambia.

It’s true that in his role as an opposition leader, HH, like any other ambitious leader, made promises. What he didn’t know then were the shocking realities of the economic pit left by his predecessors. Upon assuming power, he came face-to-face with the devastating truth: years of debt accumulation with no visible or tangible returns, a broken economy, and a populace struggling under unbearable inflation and poverty.

Expectations were high, but let’s be clear—turning around a country doesn’t happen overnight.

Real investments take years to mature. Today, HH’s government has worked tirelessly to revive investor confidence. For the first time in years, we are seeing serious commitments in sectors that have long suffered—mines reopening, agricultural initiatives growing, and businesses finally finding the confidence to expand.

These are achievements that lay the groundwork for long-term economic stability, but Zambians must exercise patience. The progress we see today is only the beginning of a recovery process that will benefit future generations.

In these past two years, the most challenging period of HH’s presidency, he has delivered measurable stability. Inflation is being tamed, and while the kwacha may not have reached its ideal strength, it is far from the freefall we saw under the previous regime.

These are monumental feats considering the hurdles he inherited. If we abandon the UPND now, we risk seeing all these hard-won gains undone. We risk losing the stability that, though subtle, is holding our nation together.

Imagine a change in government at this critical juncture, a period when investments are beginning to bear fruit. Zambians must recognize that any sudden shift would derail the economy, crush investor confidence, and set us back by years, if not decades. Changing the leadership now would invite chaos and confusion, undoing everything HH has painstakingly worked to build.

Let us not ignore that HH has also had his fair share of lessons in leadership. Every leader matures with time, and HH has shown a willingness to adapt, learn, and recalibrate. His experiences in governance and economic management over the last two years have been invaluable.

This growth will surely enable him to approach his second term with the wisdom and understanding that Zambia’s economy demands. Unlike leaders who clung to power without evolving, HH has proven he’s willing to grow for Zambia’s sake.

Let’s not mince words: a return to the PF regime, or any similar government, would be a disaster for Zambia. These are the same individuals who not only looted the nation’s wealth but left Zambians grappling with unexplained, crippling debt. Even now, we still do not know where the billions of dollars in debt went—there are no infrastructural marvels or industries to show for it, only the bloated bank accounts of former officials who feasted on public funds.

A second term for HH is a step toward justice and accountability, ensuring that Zambia never again becomes a feeding ground for corrupt vultures.

The same hyenas that looted our resources now lurk in the shadows, hoping for a second chance to finish what they started. We can not allow that to happen. Zambians must reject the politics of the belly, the selfish ambitions of leaders who see government as a pathway to personal wealth rather than public service.

This is not the time to gamble with Zambia’s future by falling for sweet-talking opportunists. This is the time to stand firm, be patriotic, and support a leader who has proven he values this nation over personal gain.

The challenge we face as a nation now is not just about who will be president; it’s about what kind of Zambia we want to leave for future generations.

HH’s administration has planted the seeds of recovery, seeds that need time to grow. For this vision to bear fruit, Zambians must set aside political bickering and selfish interests. We must make a choice based on patriotism, a choice that says we will not sell our nation to the highest bidder.

We need stability, continuity, and a leader who understands the importance of laying a strong economic foundation. HH is that leader, and he deserves our support to continue what he has started.

A second term is not a favor to him but a vote for a stronger, self-sufficient Zambia. This is a call to every Zambian who believes in a future beyond corruption, beyond mediocrity, and beyond the politics of self-enrichment. It is a call to protect the Zambia we all deserve.

The decision in 2026 is not merely a political one; it is about safeguarding the very essence of Zambia’s future. A vote for HH and the UPND is a vote for continuity, stability, and growth.

The alternative is a return to the dark days, where our nation’s coffers were nothing but a piggy bank for a select few, where ordinary Zambians bore the brunt of financial mismanagement and corruption.

HH has brought us out of the depths of economic despair, and while the journey is far from over, we are moving in the right direction.

Zambians must look beyond the immediate challenges and focus on the bigger picture. With HH, we have a chance to build a Zambia where opportunity, prosperity, and justice are not privileges for the few but rights for all.

Let us stand united, let us be patriotic, and let us give HH the mandate to finish the work he has started. Our future, and the future of generations to come, depend on it.