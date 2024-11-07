Headlines 4.Edgar Lungu Accepts 2026 Bid, Urges Opposition Unity Against Economic Crisis November 7, 2024 By Lusaka Times Editor 0 149 views Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lusaka Times Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ Read more Sports Grant relishing second AFCON appearance as Chipolopolo coach General News Activist Mulenga Demands Equal Opportunities For Local Suppliers General News Matambo Takes Interest In Suppliers Grievances Against Mopani Columns Trump’s Win in U.S. Election Offers Positive Prospects for Zambia Headlines Donald Trump wins 2024 US Election Local News Sports Grant relishing second AFCON appearance as Chipolopolo coach General News Activist Mulenga Demands Equal Opportunities For Local Suppliers General News Matambo Takes Interest In Suppliers Grievances Against Mopani Columns Trump’s Win in U.S. Election Offers Positive Prospects for Zambia