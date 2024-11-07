Copperbelt based good Governance activist Peter Mulenga has demanded equal opportunities for local entities at Mopani Copper Mines.

A group of local suppliers and contractors is threatening to stage a protest over alleged unfair awarding of contracts at Mopani.

In reaction, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo says he has launched investigations into complaints from local suppliers and contractors alleging that they are being denied business opportunities at Mopani in preference to foreign firms.

Mr. Mulenga said he supports Minister Matambo’s decision to launch investigations into complaints from local suppliers that they are being denied business opportunities by Mopani Copper Mines.

Mr. Mulenga said local suppliers and contractors should not be discriminated against in their own country.

He called for equal supply and contracting opportunities for qualified local suppliers adding that marginalized groups should have equal access to all supply and contracting opportunities at the mine.

“We demand equal opportunities at Mopani Mine. The time has come for us to raise our voices against the systemic inequality at Mopani Mine, where local suppliers are still denied equal opportunities for contracts. When Glencore withdrew from Mopani, The Mine depended/benefited from the hard work and sacrifices of local suppliers, but those same suppliers—especially those from the Copperbelt—are still denied the equal opportunities they deserve. This is not just about supply and contracting; it is about justice, dignity, and the right to thrive,” Mr. Mulenga said.

“Suppliers wanted to Protest Because: Discrimination in Supply and Contracting: Local suppliers and historically disadvantaged groups are still being excluded from high-paying contracts at the mine, despite having the necessary experience and skills. Lack of Social Investment: The mine profits heavily from the resources beneath our feet, but the surrounding communities have seen little in terms of economic development or social support,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga has told reporters that local firms shouldn’t settle for anything less than equality, dignity, and justice at Mopani.

“We Demand: Equal Supply and Contracting Opportunities: Qualified local Suppliers and marginalized groups should have equal access to all supply and contracting opportunities at the mine Investment in Local Communities: A percentage of the mine’s profits should be reinvested into the local communities, improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Environmental Responsibility: Mopani Mine must take responsibility for its environmental impact and invest in measures to mitigate pollution and environmental damage in local communities. Transparency & Accountability: We demand transparency in how the mine is operating, with clear, public accountability for how workers are treated and how resources are allocated,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga noted that the resources that Mopani Mine extracts from Zambia belong to the local people.

“Why now? The time for change is long overdue. For too long, local suppliers have sacrificed their time, safety, and well-being, while seeing little improvement in their lives or the surrounding communities. The resources that Mopani Mine extracts from the land belong to the people—our people—and we will no longer stand by as those benefits are hoarded by foreign companies. Let’s Stand Together: For fair treatment. For equal opportunities. For sustainable development. For justice. Together, we will make our voices heard, and demand that Mopani Mine fulfill its responsibility to Local Suppliers and the people of Zambia. We will not settle for anything less than equality, dignity, and justice,” he concluded.