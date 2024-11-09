USA’s claim to exceptionalism debunked

By Mwansa Chalwe Snr

The 2016 election of Donald Trump was initially dismissed by some as a fluke, but his 2024 re-election reveals a more profound truth about American society. It’s astonishing that despite widespread awareness of Trump’s controversial actions and characteristics, including his racism, serial lying, criminal convictions, habitual dishonesty, misogyny, and an attempted coup, a significant portion of Americans still support him. The choice of Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris has exposed deap-seated issues with American society such as systemic racism, xenophobia, and economic inequality.

Furthermore, the 2024 U.S. presidential election has once again cast doubt on the country’s self-proclaimed status as an exceptional nation and democracy, with Donald Trump’s re-election throwing many of America’s foundational values into question. The former president’s return to power, despite his legal challenges, controversial past, and divisive record, has ignited global debates about the legitimacy of U.S. claims to uphold the rule of law, gender equality, democracy, and peaceful power transitions. America’s exceptionalism has been a guiding narrative for decades, but Trump’s victory challenges this image in fundamental ways.

Rule of Law: A Convict Elected to the Presidency

One of the central pillars of American democracy is the rule of law, which asserts that no one is above it. However, Trump’s re-election, even while facing serious legal challenges and being convicted on 34 counts and awaiting sentencing, defies this notion and logic. In many democracies and professional settings, a person convicted of a crime would be barred from office or disqualified from jobs requiring trust and responsibility. Yet, here is a man who was indicted on multiple charges, now holding the highest office in the land. This sends a contradictory message that, in America, the elite can evade the consequences of their actions, rendering the rule of law selective.

If any other public figure with a similar history attempted to secure a leadership role in most modern democracies, they would be swiftly disqualified. The willingness of a significant portion of the electorate to ignore or excuse his misogynistic tendencies signals a deep hypocrisy in America’s professed commitment to gender equity.

Gender Equality and Women’s Rights

Trump’s re-election also casts a dark shadow over America’s commitment to gender equality and women’s rights. His track record of derogatory comments toward women, multiple allegations of sexual assault, and his disregard for gender equality fly in the face of a country that prides itself on advancing women’s rights.

In addition to this troubling history, the 2024 election occurred in the wake of the Supreme Court’s revocation of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed women’s constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years. This decision placed women’s reproductive rights on the ballot, with many voters seeing Trump’s victory as a continuation of policies that strip away women’s autonomy over their bodies. By electing a candidate who not only has a long-standing record of abusing and demeaning women but also supports the erosion of their reproductive freedoms, America has undermined its ability to claim leadership in the global fight for gender equality. It is a stark reminder that, despite progress, the U.S. still struggles to protect and promote women’s rights, especially when it comes to control over their own bodies. This outcome highlights the deep disconnect between America’s stated values and the political realities within its borders.

Democracy

American democracy is often presented as a model for the world. However, the re-election of a president who has consistently attacked the electoral process—calling the results of the 2020 election fraudulent without evidence—brings into question the integrity of the system. How can a country, whose leaders undermine the democratic process when it does not favour them, claim to be a beacon of democratic ideals? The election of a candidate who has disparaged the very framework of free and fair elections exposes deep cracks in the foundation of U.S. democratic values.

Peaceful Transfer of Power

One of the most critical components of any stable democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, leading to the January 6th Capitol riots, shattered this principle. A president who actively sowed doubt in the electoral process and incited his supporters to challenge a lawful transition now reoccupies the Oval Office. This starkly contradicts America’s assertion that it stands as a model for democratic transitions. Trump’s return to power signifies that the U.S. has not fully reckoned with the damage done to this cornerstone of democracy.

Authoritarianism

Trump’s well-documented admiration for authoritarian leaders, including his reported praise of Hitler, raises alarming concerns about the direction of American leadership. Throughout his first presidency, Trump openly admired dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, expressing admiration for their unchecked power. His return to the White House, after expressing admiration for autocratic figures, dilutes America’s long-standing position as a global opponent of dictatorship. How can a nation that prides itself on opposing authoritarian regimes continue to do so with a president who expresses admiration for those same regimes?

Racism

From the early days of his real estate career, Trump has faced accusations of racism, including refusing to rent apartments to Black tenants in New York. This history, coupled with his inflammatory remarks on immigrants and his response to the Charlottesville white supremacist rally, solidifies his legacy as a divisive and racially prejudiced figure. Despite America’s progress in civil rights, the election of a candidate with such a racially charged record undermines the country’s claims of racial equality and justice. The election result reflects not only Trump’s personal biases but also a troubling undercurrent of racial tension in the American electorate.

Conclusion

The re-election of Donald Trump in 2024 exposes the hypocrisy embedded in America’s claims to exceptionalism. A nation that prides itself on upholding the rule of law, championing gender equality, promoting democracy, and ensuring peaceful transitions of power has, once again, elected a deeply flawed candidate. Trump’s victory not only underscores the fragility of these values in the U.S., but it also signals that the credibility of America preaching the very principles it claims to be built on has gone out of the window.

The U.S. can no longer convincingly promote democracy, human rights, and rule of law abroad when it fails to live up to these ideals at home. In fact, Trump’s return to power will likely embolden dictators and autocrats around the world, who will see this as validation of their own disregard for democratic norms. Far from being a beacon of exceptionalism, America is now reckoning with the contradictions that this election has laid bare for the world to see.

Finally, it should be noted that the leaders a nation elects are a reflection of its society, and a nation gets the leaders it deserves. Americans have made their choice, and they should remember that elections have consequences and they know what they have signed for. They have to be prepared for the consequences and drama.

The writer is a Chartered Accountant, Author and an independent financial analyst and Economic Commentator.