ZamPost and BestLife Insurance have signed an agreement that will provide life assurance services at all Post Offices across the country.

In addition, ZamPost clients with fully paid for individual post boxes will automatically access life cover.

The agreement was signed on Thursday at Ndola Main Post Office where ZamPost also launched its Electric Three Wheelers vehicles for its distribution and logistics service.

Postmaster General Norman Maule said the firm is continuously working towards modernizing its operations and finding innovative ways to serve its clients.

Mr. Maule said ZamPost is working hard to position itself as a postal service provider for the future that evolves with changing times.

He explained that through the partnership with BestLife, clients with fully paid for Post Boxes will enjoy life assurance.

“Through this partnership, when clients fully pay for their post box, it now comes with life assurance coverage. This unique offering reflects our commitment to delivering not only mail but also peace of mind and financial security to our customers,” Mr. Maule said.

At the signing ceremony, BestLife Insurance Chief Executive Officer Christabel Michel said by partnering with ZamPost, BestLife can now offer its life insurance and savings products across the entire country.

Ms. Michel said the collaboration allows BestLife to meet people where they are, making it easier than ever to access protection and savings services for the future.

She stated that insurance is a cornerstone of financial protection, and yet large segments of the Zambian population remain underinsured or uninsured.

“Statistics show that less than 10% of the Zambian population has an insurance policy, for life insurance particularly it’s less than 5%. People often think of insurance as a product for others—but I can confidently inform you that life insurance is for everyone,” Ms. Michel said.

She added, “In Zambia the Post Office is one of the most trusted institutions. With branches and services embedded in even the most remote communities, it represents a bridge that links our people and provides services we rely on daily. By partnering with this esteemed institution, we can now offer our life insurance and savings products across the entire country, everywhere where there is a post office.”

Ms. Michel added, “From today forward, any individual can walk into a post office branch and purchase a life insurance policy or start a savings plan that suits their needs. Whether for education, retirement, or just securing peace of mind, we are here to offer products that can make a lasting difference.”