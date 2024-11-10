Government has said cross border crimes have remained of great concern not only between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo but the entire region.

Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma said smuggling, drug and human trafficking, illegal migration as well as the threat of terrorism have remained of great concern not only between Zambia and the DRC, but the entire region.

Mr Lufuma said the vices have been compounded by the vastness of the common border which has remained unmanned in some areas.

He said this during the 13th Session of the Zambia- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security which commenced on Monday, 2024 in closed on Thursday.

“In spite of this, our Defence and Security institutions have successfully conducted joint security operations to neutralise common threats,” Mr. Lufuma said.

Mr. Lufuma has since reiterated Government’s commitment to regional and international efforts aimed at restoring peace and security to flash points in the Southern African Development Community and Great Lakes region.

The minister stressed the significance of the Commission in sustaining peace and security cannot be over-emphasised as it fosters social economic development.

Mr Lufuma said the 13th Joint Permanent Commission is critical and strategic as it provides a platform to strengthen bilateral co-operation and deepen the ties between the two nations, and to discuss the mutual security concerns fostering regional stability and building robust frameworks for the defence of the two countries and the well-being of its citizens.

The two delegations acknowledged that relations between Zambia and the DRC had continued to flourish, leveraging the common historical background and a shared vision. To this end, the Commission commended the two governments for promoting bilateral and regional trade.

The Session was anchored on strengthening the cordial relationship and peace between the two nations.

Chairpersons of the Technical Committee, Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Norman Chipakupaku and DRC’s Permanent Secretary of DRC’s Border Standing Committee Celestine Malengama opened the meeting.

The Zambian delegation which was led by Mr Lufuma comprised Mr Chipakupaku, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Dickson Matembo, Deputy Provincial Permanent Secretary for Copperbelt Daniel Kamenga, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the DRC Paulu Kosita as well as other senior Zambian Government officials.

The high powered Congolese delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Minister of Interior, Security, Decentralisation and Traditional Affairs Shabani Lukoo Bihango Jacquemain and included Director in the Office of the Minister of Interior, Security, Decentralisation and Traditional Affairs Baelongandi Iteku Jean, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the DRC to Zambia Bapaga Tepupileka Serge Didier, Governor for Tanganyika Province Kitungwa Muteba Christian, Governor for Haut-Katanga Province Kyabula Katwe Jacques and Governor for Lualaba Province Masuka Saini Fifi represented by Provincial Minister for Interior, Security, Decentralisation and Home Affairs Kaumba Mayonde Philippe, , as well as other senior Government officials.

By Benedict Tembo