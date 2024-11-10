Today’s Scripture

“Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”

Matthew 6:9–10, NIV

Build the Kingdom

Friend, did you know that your destiny is tied to helping others? Your assignment is tied to building the kingdom. It’s not greedy to want to take your family to a new level. It’s not wrong to want to see your business blessed so you can support the kingdom in a greater way. The key is, Where is your heart? If it’s just all about you, what you can get or how to build your ego, that’s the wrong motive. But when your heart is to honor God with what He’s blessed you with, to bless your family and to be a bigger blessing to others, you can ask for big things and watch what God will do. It’s going to take bold prayers to do the awesome things God has called you to do. You haven’t seen, heard, or imagined what God has in store for you. How is this going to happen? By taking the limits off Him. Start praying big prayers, asking for big things, to make a difference in your community, to leave the world a better place.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that when I put You and Your kingdom first and am doing the right thing, You do awesome things through me. Thank You for Your promise that as I honor You, I am also fulfilling my purpose. Help me to live with the right motives and make a difference today. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”