Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President Robert Chabinga says former President Edgar Lungu’s actions are a demonstration of loss of political relevance.

Speaking at a Media Presser Sunday afternoon, Mr Chabinga who is also Mafinga Member of Parliament said Mr Lungu’s comeback to politics is marred with deception and his real intentions are exposed.

Mr Chabinga has since expelled Mr Lungu, Miles Sampa, Given Lubinda, Raphael Nakachinda, Mumbi Phiri, Professor Nkandu Luo and some Members of Parliament (MP), among them Mwansabombwe MP Kabaso Kapampi, for gross indiscipline, from the party.

He issued a stern warning to individuals impersonating the party leadership and entering partnerships representing the PF.

Mr Chabinga has since directed Party Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona to write to the Inspector General of Police on the matter and further instructed that the Registrar of Societies and the National Assembly should also be informed of the changes that have been made.

Mr Chabinga disclosed that a constitution amendment convention will be held in the future to select a candidate for 2026, and make changes to Party leadership and structure as well as address some lacunae in the Party constitution, among others.