In the face of increasing criticism, President Hakainde Hichilema is being called upon to revamp his public relations team following pointed remarks from prominent activist Laura Miti, who described the administration’s communications efforts as “comatose.”

Miti, a well-known voice on Zambian social and political issues, questioned the President’s handling of public communication, expressing concern that the current PR team’s performance has left the administration vulnerable to misleading narratives. Specifically, she argued that without a capable team in place to counter allegations and misinformation, the President’s own actions have appeared unpresidential, as he has taken on communication tasks that she believes should be handled by professional PR staff.

“If the President resolutely refuses to put together a PR team that can easily show the stories that Emmanuel Mwamba expertly … puts together to be mostly lies or spin, then he cannot be excused for unpresidentially doing what should be left to his communication team,” Miti stated, referencing Mwamba, a former government official and media figure known for his critical stance on the current administration.

Her remarks point to a perceived gap in the government’s public relations strategy, noting that Hichilema’s PR team has yet to provide an effective counter-narrative to criticisms circulating on social media. Miti further stressed that the solution does not lie in reshaping social media itself but in reinforcing the administration’s communication infrastructure.

This critique raises questions about the administration’s approach to public engagement and messaging, especially as the government seeks to address pressing national issues. As public sentiment shifts, the call for a stronger, more responsive PR team is a reminder of the importance of robust communication strategies in maintaining public trust and conveying government achievements.