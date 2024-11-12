Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Wanblad,In a landmark meeting, President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed a delegation from Anglo American Corporation, led by the company’s CEO, Duncan Wanblad. This visit signifies Anglo American’s renewed interest in Zambia’s mining sector, marking a potential return after nearly two decades.

With Zambia’s ambitious target of reaching 3 million tons of annual copper production, partnerships with major mining firms, including Anglo American, are considered essential to achieving this goal. President Hichilema expressed optimism about the company’s renewed commitment, emphasizing the critical role reputable international players like Anglo American could play in helping Zambia meet its mining production objectives.

“Our government remains committed to creating an investment environment in the mining sector that will benefit our people and grow the economy,” said President Hichilema. He highlighted that a stable, favorable investment climate relies on continuous dialogue, particularly concerning the policy and legal frameworks guiding the industry.

To this end, the government is collaborating closely with the Chamber of Mines to ensure that Zambia’s mining sector is governed by policies that attract investment while prioritizing local benefit and economic growth.

As Zambia sets its sights on transforming its mining potential into tangible economic gains, yesterday’s meeting underscores the nation’s commitment to fostering international partnerships that drive sustainable development in the sector.