A gargantuan piece of mining equipment, known as the Cold Box Unit, has embarked on an impressive trek from the Katima Mulilo Border in Western Zambia to Solwezi’s Kansanshi Mine in North Western Province. This equipment, essential to mining operations, spans a remarkable 64 meters in length, 5.7 meters in width, and 7.2 meters in height. Weighing 154 metric tonnes with an overall Gross Vehicle Mass of 224 metric tonnes, it is one of the largest loads to traverse Zambian roads.

The Cold Box Unit’s journey is carefully coordinated by the Road Development Agency (RDA) to ensure the equipment’s safe passage and minimal disruption to traffic. Since beginning its voyage, the abnormal load has traveled across several provinces and made night stops at toll plazas and safe locations to ensure road safety and logistical efficiency.It inadvertently has attracted large crowds of curious and excited onlookers.

Yesterday, after covering 18 kilometers from near Twalumba Resort and Hotels at 11 miles, the Cold Box parked overnight at Katuba Toll Plaza in Chibombo District. This morning, it is scheduled to resume its movement, toward its final destination.

The RDA has strategically mapped out a route that minimizes congestion, avoiding the Lusaka CBD through the 70/70 Bypass Road and coordinating with the Zambia Police Service, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), and local authorities for the safety of road users. Along the journey, road users are urged to observe caution, maintain a safe distance, and avoid climbing onto the machinery.

Over recent days, the Cold Box Unit has passed through several towns and cities, including Mazabuka, Kafue, and Choma, traveling hundreds of kilometers with regular stops. This highly coordinated journey, undertaken to deliver a critical asset to Kansanshi Mine, is expected to continue through key locations such as Kabwe, Kapiri Mposhi, and Ndola before reaching Solwezi.

Public safety remains a top priority, with the RDA urging viewers to refrain from touching or approaching the load as it passes. The agency has commended the public’s cooperation and continues to release updates to alert drivers and residents of any potential delays.

The Cold Box Unit’s monumental journey underscores Zambia’s commitment to supporting its mining sector while managing the complexities of transporting oversized equipment across the country’s road network.

