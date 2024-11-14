President Hichilema’s Vision for Youth Service and Women’s Empowerment

November 14, 2024

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced plans to introduce a Voluntary National Service program to engage young people in Zambia, aiming to promote discipline, resilience, and social responsibility. In a speech at State House today, he emphasized that this initiative would help address pressing societal issues, including youth unemployment and the proliferation of street children.

President Hichilema noted that the program would offer training and potential pathways to employment within the defense forces. However, he underscored that the program’s rollout would depend on the availability of resources, emphasizing that the approach would be measured and carefully implemented.

Reflecting on Zambia’s past policies, he expressed regret over the discontinuation of the National Service and free education programs, attributing their absence to increased teenage pregnancies, child marriages, crime, and youth homelessness. Reintroducing national service, he suggested, could be a constructive step toward reducing these social challenges.

Addressing a gathering of over 40 women’s groups organized under the Gender Machinery Framework, President Hichilema called for a greater role for women in Zambia’s socio-economic landscape. “Women are key drivers of transformation, and their involvement is essential for sustainable growth,” he stated, urging women to lead in building resilient communities and contributing directly to the country’s economic development.

The President highlighted the government’s commitment to investing in women’s education, health, and economic independence, aiming to foster a more inclusive and prosperous Zambia that benefits all citizens.

Following the meeting, he directed the establishment of a task force to address gender-related challenges presented by the Gender Machinery and to report progress directly to him.

Permanent Secretary for the Gender Division, Mainga Kabika, expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for prioritizing gender issues. The session also drew insights and recommendations from a range of leaders and representatives, including United Nations Resident Coordinator Beatrice Mutali, who encouraged the President to combat the abuse of women in politics, particularly on social media.

Additional speakers from various clusters under the Gender Machinery advocated for targeted measures to support women and gender equality across the nation. Johans Mtonga, representing the Social Inclusion on Gender Cluster, urged the establishment of safe houses for survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to ensure secure access to professional support.

From the Economic Empowerment cluster, Maureen Sumbwe, CEO of the Zambia Federation of Women in Business, called on the Central Bank to support financial institutions in providing loans through Zambia’s movable collateral policy, facilitating more accessible financing options for women.

Anne Anamela, representing the Policy and Legal Framework, recommended introducing a mixed-member proportional representation system to ensure equitable seats for youth, women, and people with disabilities in Parliament, with regional representation across all ten provinces.

Chileshe Katongo, representing the Research and Data Systems for GBV, stressed the importance of data-driven approaches to address GBV cases effectively. Chali Hambayi, from the Access to Justice cluster, advocated for decentralizing the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) to improve justice access across Zambia.

Seth Broekmana, a representative of the Cooperating Partners, commended the President for his continued support of gender-focused initiatives and confirmed that several partners have already secured funding to help implement these programs.

This meeting marked a strong step forward in addressing Zambia’s gender and youth-related challenges, highlighting a collaborative approach between government, local stakeholders, and international partners.