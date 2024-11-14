By Benedict Tembo

Veteran coach Wedson Nyirenda has resigned as head coach at struggling FAZ Super league giants, Zanaco.

Nyirenda and Zanaco media both confirmed the development in separate statements on Tuesday.

“This is to inform all that l have parted ways with Zanaco FC,” Nyirenda said in his letter of resignation marking the end of his third stint at the club.

Nyirenda was appointed Zanaco coach towards the end of last season and helped the club fend off relegation.

“When the team was drowning with six games to the end of the season, l raised my hand and offered assistance to the club l loved and together with the technical l found, we fought hard and survived,” said Nyirenda.

Zanaco have found themselves in exactly the same position they were in last season, winnin only once in 11 games.

On the league chart, Zanaco are staring relegation in the face, lying third from the bottom.

In the transition, Zanaco have elevated Dabid Chilufya to take over as head coach with Henry Banda continuing as assistant coach and Kennedy Kalale as goalkeeping coach.