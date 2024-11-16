WASHINGTON – This week, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, renewed his call for urgent action in Sudan following the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s report detailing severe war-time mortality in the region.

“The study from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine underscores the urgent need for immediate global intervention. As the findings make clear, the scope and scale of death from conflict and conflict-related causes in Sudan is likely far more dire than previously believed. A perfect storm of war and human-induced hunger has been intensified by blocked aid deliveries, the destruction of health facilities, and, most troubling, the complete disregard for international humanitarian law by warring parties.

“We must help end this slaughter. Reports of starvation, disease, a decimated healthcare system, and widespread loss of livelihoods demand nothing short of immediate action from global leaders and the international community. Sudan faces the grim reality of a lost generation, with 15 million children out of school, alongside harrowing reports of atrocities that may amount to a second genocide. Yet, despite these findings, no significant action has been taken by the United Nations, the African Union, or any other global bodies to end the suffering. Tuesday’s U.N. Security Council (UNSC) meeting failed to establish measures to protect civilians, end the conflict, or hold accountable the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), both of which have committed repeated atrocities. The UNSC’s sanctioning of two RSF commanders—shockingly, its first use of sanctions since 2006—only highlights the absence of comprehensive international action to address this growing crisis.

“As the UNSC drafts a resolution on Sudan this month, it must prioritize civilian protection—particularly for those under constant attacks from Al-Jezira to North Darfur—enforce accountability for member states violating the Darfur arms embargo, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Sudan, with or without the consent of warring parties. The Sudanese people already bear the scars of preventable famine, disease and violence. Immediate and meaningful action is the only option to prevent further bloodshed.”