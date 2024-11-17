President Hakainde Hichilema hosted a pivotal meeting at State House, bringing together the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and key representatives from Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies involved in agriculture. The discussions focused on developing collaborative strategies to mitigate the devastating impact of what has been described as the worst drought in a century.

The severe drought has significantly disrupted Zambia’s food and energy security, putting immense pressure on the nation’s agricultural sector. Acknowledging the indispensable role of farmers in combatting hunger and drought, President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to open dialogue and cooperation with stakeholders as the country looks ahead to a potentially favorable rainy season.

“Our farmers, in partnership with the government, are indispensable in combating the effects of drought and hunger. As the adage goes: no farmer, no food, no future,” President Hichilema emphasized.

Key outcomes from the meeting included a pledge to tackle critical issues faced by farmers, such as ensuring the timely payment for their produce, accelerating the delivery of farming inputs, and eliminating systemic bottlenecks hindering progress. These measures aim to bolster agricultural productivity and strengthen the resilience of the sector.

The President also called on all Zambians to contribute to national food security by cultivating wherever possible to bolster the country’s food basket. “We urge every citizen to contribute by cultivating wherever possible, strengthening the nation’s food basket and reinforcing our collective food security,” he said.

With the nation united in addressing these challenges, the government expressed hope that proactive measures and collaboration with farmers would pave the way for a more secure and prosperous future.