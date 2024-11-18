ESCO Moves Closer to Finalizing Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya Power Interconnector Deal

In a major development for Zambia’s energy sector, ZESCO has confirmed that negotiations for the construction of the Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya (ZTK) interconnector are in the advanced stages. The project, which is set to increase Zambia’s electricity import capacity, promises to ease the ongoing issue of load shedding while enhancing regional energy cooperation.

The Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya interconnector aims to import approximately 300 megawatts of electricity from Tanzania, a crucial step in addressing Zambia’s current energy deficits. Additionally, the project includes plans for two new transmission lines connecting Zambia to the Eastern Power Pool, which encompasses several neighboring countries, via Tanzania.

ZESCO’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Rose Sibisi, spoke about the significance of this initiative, stating that the company is in the final stages of negotiations with Tanzania to bring the project to fruition. According to Ms. Sibisi, the ZTK interconnector is expected to significantly mitigate power shortages and reduce load-shedding hours that have plagued the country in recent years.

“Once completed, the Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya power interconnector will be a game-changer for Zambia’s energy supply, helping to stabilize the grid and enhance the reliability of power delivery across the country,” Sibisi said. She emphasized that this collaborative project with Tanzania is part of ZESCO’s broader strategy to ensure a more resilient energy infrastructure for Zambia.

The construction of the interconnector will not only improve Zambia’s electricity supply but also strengthen regional energy security by facilitating power exchanges between the three countries. This initiative is part of a larger effort by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to improve regional energy connectivity, which is seen as vital for economic growth and development in the region.

The ZTK project also underscores Zambia’s ongoing commitment to diversifying its energy sources and ensuring long-term energy sustainability. The move to import electricity from Tanzania, in particular, is seen as a strategic solution to the country’s current reliance on domestic hydropower generation, which has been vulnerable to fluctuating water levels in recent years.

The interconnector is expected to bring economic benefits beyond just the reduction of load-shedding. It is anticipated to lower energy costs for consumers in Zambia, as it will provide access to a more stable and diversified energy mix. Furthermore, the project is expected to spur job creation in the construction and energy sectors, as well as attract further investments into Zambia’s energy infrastructure.

In the broader context, the Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya interconnector represents a crucial step toward realizing the goals of the African Union’s Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), which seeks to integrate the continent’s energy markets and enhance access to reliable and affordable power.

With the negotiations nearing completion, all eyes are now on the successful implementation of the interconnector project. ZESCO’s progress in finalizing the agreements with Tanzania could set the stage for a transformative shift in Zambia’s energy landscape, offering hope to millions of citizens who have endured frequent power outages in recent years.

The interconnector will also reinforce the strategic energy partnership between Zambia, Tanzania, and Kenya, and could potentially pave the way for further regional collaborations in the energy sector, making energy more accessible, affordable, and reliable across East and Southern Africa.

As the project progresses, the region and Zambia’s energy consumers will undoubtedly be looking forward to the full benefits of this important infrastructure development.