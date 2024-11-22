President Hakainde Hichilema hosted a delegation from the Wonderful Group Company, led by Board Chairperson Mr. Gilbert Temba, for a discussion at State House. The meeting centered on fostering economic growth, job creation, and increased collaboration between local businesses and the government.

During the discussions, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of collective effort in accelerating the nation’s development. “To drive economic growth and create jobs and business opportunities, we must all pull in one direction,” he stated, expressing satisfaction with the positive response to the government’s policies, which are attracting more investment from local companies.

The President also addressed the country’s progress in tackling its debt crisis. He highlighted the successful debt restructuring efforts that have eased the financial strain on Zambia, enabling the creation of a more stable and conducive business environment. “Having restructured the debt and stabilized the economy, we are now in a hurry to grow the country’s economy,” he said.

Calling on local businesses to play an active role, President Hichilema urged them to partner with the government in creating opportunities for all Zambians. He also appealed to government agencies to adopt an open-door policy to foster collaboration and transparency.

“This is a clarion call for unity. Let us work together to overcome our challenges and achieve shared prosperity,” he concluded.

The meeting reflects the government’s commitment to engaging with the private sector to build a robust and inclusive economy.