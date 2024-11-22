President Hakainde Hichilema hosted a delegation from the Wonderful Group Company, led by Board Chairperson Mr. Gilbert Temba, for a discussion at State House. The meeting centered on fostering economic growth, job creation, and increased collaboration between local businesses and the government.
During the discussions, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of collective effort in accelerating the nation’s development. “To drive economic growth and create jobs and business opportunities, we must all pull in one direction,” he stated, expressing satisfaction with the positive response to the government’s policies, which are attracting more investment from local companies.
The President also addressed the country’s progress in tackling its debt crisis. He highlighted the successful debt restructuring efforts that have eased the financial strain on Zambia, enabling the creation of a more stable and conducive business environment. “Having restructured the debt and stabilized the economy, we are now in a hurry to grow the country’s economy,” he said.
Calling on local businesses to play an active role, President Hichilema urged them to partner with the government in creating opportunities for all Zambians. He also appealed to government agencies to adopt an open-door policy to foster collaboration and transparency.
“This is a clarion call for unity. Let us work together to overcome our challenges and achieve shared prosperity,” he concluded.
The meeting reflects the government’s commitment to engaging with the private sector to build a robust and inclusive economy.
Energy…, energy…, energy should have been the headline of the meeting, as the crippling blackouts are threatening every iota of the economy. No power; no economy mwebantu.
A lone voice from the wilderness >
Its obvious HH cant see the wood for the trees
As a newbie to cryptocurrency, I would like to express my gratitude to Expert Bernie Doran for their exceptional assistance in recovering my funds from a forex broker. Their expertise and professionalism in navigating the complex process were truly commendable. Through their guidance and relentless efforts, I was able to successfully retrieve my funds of $150,000, providing me with much-needed relief. I highly recommend him on Gmail ( Berniedoransignals (@) gmail (.) com) to anyone facing similar challenges, as their dedication and commitment to helping clients are truly impressive. Thank you, Bernie doran, for your invaluable support in resolving this matter. i also invested $5000 with his guidance and got a good ROI profit using his signals and strategies
@ benson blah blah
LT delete these blogs when you see them
Scammers