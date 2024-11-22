Solidaridad, in partnership with TrustAfrica, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Partnership, will host a pivotal session at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, titled “Strengthening Agri-Food Systems: Opportunities to Fast Track NDC Implementation Goals” (click here to watch). The session is scheduled for Thursday, 21 November 2024, from 15:30 to 16:30 (GMT+4) at the NDC Pavilion.

As climate change continues to threaten Africa’s food systems, Solidaridad and its partners aim to showcase innovative, locally-led solutions that support small-scale farmers in building resilience. Smallholder farmers produce over 70% of Africa’s food supply but remain some of the most vulnerable to climate impacts. A recent study by Solidaridad revealed that 75% of African farmers lack access to resources needed to adapt effectively to climate change.

“Smallholder farmers are not just victims of climate change—they are central to its solutions. By providing tools, finance, and technology, we can transform their potential into scalable climate action,” said Nonsikelelo Nkomo, Business Development Manager at Solidaridad.

The session will spotlight strategies to unlock climate finance, transfer agri-technologies, and introduce and roll out digital tools to accelerate the achievement of NDCs. Discussions will also emphasize the critical role of women, youth, and marginalized communities in co-creating equitable and climate-resilient food systems.

“This session is a call to action. The future of agriculture in Southern Africa depends on building systems that are not only resilient but inclusive. Women and youth must be at the heart of this transformation,” Talentus Mthunzi, SAF Head of Programme – Quality and Impact at Solidaridad added.

Speakers include:

Beatrice Makwenda, Programme Lead, Southern Africa, TrustAfrica

Denis Jean Sonwa, Research, Data, and Impact Director, Africa, WRI

Sweeny Binsari, Regional Climate Change Lead, Solidaridad East & Central Africa

Nonsikelelo Nkomo, Business Development Manager, Solidaridad

Highlighting the importance of linking local solutions with global goals, said Sweeny Binsari, Regional Climate Change Lead, Solidaridad East & Central Africa: “Innovations like climate adaptation finance and carbon credit systems can inventive and unlock transformative opportunities for smallholder farmers. These tools not only empower communities but also accelerate global climate targets.”

This conversation is particularly relevant for Africa, where agriculture remains a cornerstone of livelihoods and economies. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the continent can transform its agri-food systems into resilient engines of growth that contribute meaningfully to global climate goals.

Join Solidaridad and its partners as they drive action for inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient agriculture in Africa.